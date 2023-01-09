Backstage News on WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Heading to London, UK

WWE Money in the Bank event will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England, making it the first Money in the Bank event held outside of the United States.

According to Fightful Select, one WWE source described the O2 Arena as the “MSG of England,” and it was a venue they wanted to visit.

This is why they did not book a stadium for the event. According to another source, “running a show of this magnitude helps establish the importance of MITB as one of their biggest PPVs.”

Although there were rumors that the show would be canceled entirely, this was not seriously considered.

In 2023, the dates and locations of the PLE schedule were said to be a collaborative effort, as opposed to last year, when Nick Khan was given credit.

