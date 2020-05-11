Backstage News On WWE Money In The Bank Filming

WWE did more filming at company headquarters in Stamford, CT for Money In the Bank, beyond what we saw on last night’s pay-per-view. The footage on the roof for the MITB Ladder Match finishes with the briefcases were filmed back on Wednesday, April 15, which is the same day WWE made company-wide releases due to COVID-19. WWE originally filmed “pick-up shots” at company HQ for the Money In the Bank main event. WWE crews then returned to the building, according to PWInsider, as recent as one week ago, to film footage that they could insert into the show. It was noted that the Money In the Bank Ladder Match from WWE HQ was very much put together in post-production, which was clear with many of the segments in the match.
