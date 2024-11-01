Backstage News On WWE Nixing Crown Jewel Plans Following Rhea Ripley’s Injury

WWE revealed that Rhea Ripley had a fractured right orbital socket after an injury angle on WWE NXT.

Fans saw Women’s World Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage wielding baseball bats, implying they had attacked the top WWE star. Ripley lay next to her car, with a cut on her head and fake blood pouring out.

The injury is thought to have occurred in a headbutt on the October 21st episode. She has been removed from Sunday’s Raw TV tapings.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE’s Crown Jewel plans had to change because Ripley was scheduled to work a singles match against Raquel Rodriguez. The planned singles match appears to have been replaced by the fatal four-way Women’s Tag Team Title bout, though this has not been confirmed.

Meltzer stated that it is the only match on the show that was not scheduled prior to Ripley’s injury.

We wish Ripley speedy recovery.