Backstage News On WWE Not Booking A Stipulation For Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

According to reports, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III will be a standard singles match.

There was speculation that WWE will add a stipulation to the Lesnar vs. Rhodes rematch at SummerSlam on Saturday, but the two were featured on Monday’s go-home RAW with no stipulation revealed. According to Fightful Select, the current idea is for the match to have no stipulation, at least for the time being.

It is possible that plans will change and a stipulation will be announced this week, but it should be noted that despite rumors and speculation, a stipulation has never been pitched or seriously considered.

There were reports of a Dog Collar fight being pitched and then scrapped for Lesnar vs. Rhodes. However, sources close to both parties have stated that a stipulation was never planned for the bout.

The thought behind this being a standard singles match was, “Does this match require a stipulation?” It was agreed that it does not, and the topic was not brought up again.