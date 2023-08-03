Backstage News On WWE Not Booking Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus For WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was originally scheduled for SummerSlam, but it was confirmed on this week’s go-home show that the event will take place on the August 14 RAW from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Zoey Stark will be banned from the ring. The match was also discussed for WWE Payback on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, but WWE executives eventually agreed on the match for the August 14 RAW.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that WWE sources said there was a “good reason” the Lynch vs. Stratus bout was moved to mid-August rather than SummerSlam. It was speculated at the time that the delay was due to a physical issue, however both women are now healthy and available for Saturday’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

It was noted that WWE has been adamant about limiting the number of matches and run-times for PLE shows, which resulted in certain SummerSlam matches being shifted elsewhere. According to sources, the Lynch vs. Stratus match would have been severely time constrained on SummerSlam, therefore the decision was made to put it on a future RAW edition instead.

Lynch and Stratus are said to be unhappy with the change, which became public just days before their RAW match.