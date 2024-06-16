Backstage News On WWE Not Holding A Press Junket For Money In The Bank Week

As reported by Fightful Select, it’s confirmed that WWE is not planning a press junket during WWE Money in the Bank week. The show is being held the same week as July 4, which falls on the Thursday before this year’s premium live event, which takes place on Saturday, July 6.

If the press junket were held that week, the roster would have to travel to Toronto during the holiday. According to Fightful, WWE did something similar for Survivor Series: WarGames last November, allowing talent to avoid traveling on Thanksgiving Day.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is scheduled for July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on Peacock.