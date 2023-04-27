Backstage News On WWE NXT Talent Reportedly Not Happy About Training Style At The PC

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed the injuries that occurred this week on NXT Spring Breakin’.

Alvarez stated that he had heard complaints from people in NXT about the WWE PC’s training style.

“I did hear yesterday from people in NXT that also were complaining about the style of training that they’re told to do,” Alvarez said. “A lot of people wanna be able to train on their own.”

According to Alvarez, the training style is similar to that of preparing for a weightlifting competition. He stated:

“They go in there and they got their combines and everything like that. You’re always trying to set a personal best and push yourself, etc, etc. If you’re a powerlifter and you want to compete in powerlifting then yeah, you want to push yourself because you want to do your best in powerlifting. But training like a powerlifter or an Olympic lifter and then your job is to actually do to pro wrestling, where people are throwing you around…well [the style of training] does not appear to be the best thing for people’s bodies.”

Alvarez also stated that Indi Hartwell was cleared to finish her match at NXT Spring Breakin’, and Tiffany Stratton was set to win the NXT Women’s Title before Indi returned to the match.

