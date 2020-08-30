Backstage News On WWE Pairing Roman Reigns With Paul Heyman

The end of Friday Night SmackDown saw the official pairing of Paul Heyman being the advocate for Roman Reigns.

This came just days before WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match takes place at Payback.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE needed to justify Heyman’s big money performer deal and with Brock Lesnar not being seen for the last few months nor in the foreseeable future, WWE paired him with Reigns.

Here is what Meltzer had to say (H/T to WrestlingNews.co):

“His performer’s contract, he wasn’t doing anything at all ever since Lesnar left and that’s been months now and he’s making a lot of money so I think that you want to justify that by having him work and being with Reigns, he’s being paid like a top guy so he should be in a top program and it’s not gonna get any bigger than Reigns. Reigns is going to be the biggest heel in the promotion.”