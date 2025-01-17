Backstage News On WWE Planning A Big Press Event For WrestleMania 41

WrestleVotes reports that WWE is planning a big press event for this year’s two-night WrestleMania 41 PLE during the upcoming NFL Super Bowl 59 weekend. The report also mentions that WWE plans to hold the press event on Saturday, February 8th, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.