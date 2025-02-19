Backstage News On WWE Planning Top Match For WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a stacked two-night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, set for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

According to WrestleVotes on a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE has discussed AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor as a potential singles match for the event—a matchup that has never happened at a WrestleMania before.

Their last televised singles encounter took place on SmackDown in 2023, and with Styles returning from injury at the Royal Rumble, the timing could be right for the two to clash on WWE’s grandest stage.

“I could see it [Dominik Mysterio vs. Balor]. I don’t think it will happen. You know, I’ve heard potentially AJ Styles, if it’s not Bron Breakker, for Finn in a singles match [for the] first-time ever at WrestleMania. So I do believe, as we reported last week, I do believe the undercard is still being worked on. So, unfortunately, these talents fall into the WrestleMania undercard, so I think a lot of shuffling is still going on there.”

While WWE’s undercard is still being finalized, reports suggest a lot of shuffling is taking place, meaning the direction for Balor and Styles remains uncertain. However, if the match does get confirmed, it would mark a long-awaited WrestleMania showdown between two of WWE’s best in-ring performers.