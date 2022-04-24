Backstage News On WWE Plans For Asuka’s Return To Television

Last month, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Asuka was ready to go after recovering from shoulder surgery and it was said that she would be back once WWE had “a plan in place for her.”

Now that WrestleMania 38 has passed, it’s believed that Asuka’s return to WWE television is imminent. Fightful.com is reporting that as of the weekend, WWE has been working on plans for Asuka. According to the site, the plan was for Asuka to be involved in at least a short-term storyline with Becky Lynch. The program could star as soon as this week’s edition of RAW.

Asuka quickly became a trending topic on Twitter with fans talking about her return.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to make her first appearance on RAW since WrestleNania 38. It was Becky who presented the RAW women’s title to Asuka when Asuka won Money in the Bank in 2020.