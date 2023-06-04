Backstage News On WWE Plans For GUNTHER As Intercontinental Champion

The Ring General’s historic reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion is set to continue.

GUNTHER became the 21st century’s longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in early February, with 245 recognized days and counting. Since then, he has continued to dominate, defending his TV title against Mustafa Ali, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods.

In an update, WRKDWrestling reports that WWE has held internal talks about GUNTHER breaking “The Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All-Time” – WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man’s all-time historic title reign.

It appears that GUNTHER will tie WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage’s 414-day reign on Friday, July 28, which could lead to a celebration or mention on the July 31 RAW from Houston. GUNTHER will then tie Honky Tonk’s 454-day reign on Wednesday, September 6, paving the way for a big celebration on the September 11 RAW, which has yet to be announced.

On the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown, the leader of Imperium began his first reign with the WWE Intercontinental Title by defeating Ricochet. He’s been wearing the strap for 359 days and counting.

GUNTHER’s next challenger is expected to be Matt Riddle, possibly for a title match at WWE Money In The Bank on July 1.