Backstage News On WWE Plans To Have Fans For 2021 Royal Rumble

WWE is reportedly working on “something different” for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on what the new plans for The Rumble are, but @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE officials want fans for the big event, even if it’s just for that one show.

It was also noted that regardless of the next location for WWE’s ThunderDome set up, it’s expected to last into February, which means the Rumble would be held at that venue.

WWE recently extended their contract for the Amway Center in Orlando through Tuesday, November 24, meaning the final events to take place at the Amway Center will be the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, and likely the post-Survivor Series RAW on November 23. WWE is leaving the Amway Center due to the NBA starting back up in December. The Orlando Magic uses the Amway Center as their home arena, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL are scheduled to start back up in mid-December, also at the Amway Center.

It was reported on October 26 that WWE will be taking the ThunderDome viewing experience with them to the next venue they run. They were reportedly looking at potential venues in North Carolina, Illinois and Texas. It’s also been reported that officials were looking at other venues inside the state of Florida. There is no word yet on exactly which venues were being considered, but WWE needs to find an arena where no sports teams are playing, and one that can accommodate the weight and power requirements of the ThunderDome setup. A newer arena is preferred because the weight of the ThunderDome setup reportedly will not work with older buildings. A major travel hub city is also needed because the WWE crews will be flying in and out each week.

The next WWE pay-per-view after Survivor Series is TLC on December 20. WWE has not announced a date or location for the 2020 TLC event or the 2021 Rumble event. Stay tuned for updates.