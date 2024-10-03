Backstage News On WWE Plans To Hold PLE In The UK Next Year

WWE is set to return to the United Kingdom next year for an upcoming Premium Live Event.

WWE has already announced the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN; WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV; and SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that next year’s Elimination Chamber PLE will take place in the UK ahead of WrestleMania 41, with Manchester and Birmingham currently leading the way.

Joey Votes stated, “We can confirm that the Elimination Chamber PLE is headed to the United Kingdom in March of 2025 on the road to WrestleMania in Las Vegas. We are hearing two leaders to get that show would be Manchester and Birmingham, so we’ll see what they decide. But we do know that the Elimination Chamber PLE is headed to the United Kingdom.”

WrestleVotes added, ”And as these negotiations go on, I think they settle on Elimination Chamber as the right place and time for it, given all the elements we see the success it had last year in Australia. So yeah, that’s where we’re going to be headed for the Elimination Chamber United Kingdom in March of 2025 and I think that’s going to open the door again for a few more international PLEs as we have that time between WrestleMania and SummerSlam.”

