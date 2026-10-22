Backstage News On WWE Potentially Bringing Back The Sin Cara Character

WWE is reportedly exploring the possibility of reviving the Sin Cara character, with early creative discussions taking place about introducing a new wrestler under the familiar mask.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has held preliminary conversations about bringing back the masked character, which has not appeared regularly on WWE programming since 2019.

The reported idea would involve a different performer taking on the Sin Cara identity rather than bringing back either of the wrestlers previously associated with the gimmick. Meanwhile, False Finish has reported that Myzteziz Jr. is among the names being considered for the potential role. However, discussions are said to be in the early stages, and there is currently no confirmation that WWE has finalized plans to reintroduce the character or selected a wrestler to portray him.

Sin Cara originally debuted in WWE in April 2011, with Mistico portraying the character until October 2013.

The role was subsequently associated with Cinta de Oro, who continued performing as Sin Cara until late 2019.

Mistico remains an established name in professional wrestling and currently competes for promotions including CMLL, NJPW, and AEW. Cinta de Oro, meanwhile, continues wrestling on the independent circuit in Mexico while also promoting events.

The reports have already attracted some attention from WWE talent, including Drew McIntyre, who jokingly volunteered to take on the character himself.

Reacting to the possibility of a Sin Cara revival, McIntyre wrote on Twitter/X: “I’m ready”

While McIntyre’s response was clearly made in jest, the reports have raised questions about whether WWE intends to bring the masked character back to television.

For now, the potential return of Sin Cara remains an idea under consideration, with no official announcement regarding the character’s future or who might eventually wear the mask.