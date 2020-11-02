Backstage News On WWE Preparing A Major Angle For Daniel Bryan

WWE reportedly has plans for a major SmackDown angle with Daniel Bryan. There had been some speculation on Bryan taking another hiatus after Jey Uso turned heel on Bryan and attacked him on Friday’s SmackDown, after Uso defeated Bryan to win a spot on the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Uso then continued his attack after the show, taking Bryan off the stretcher and delivering another Uso Splash. WWE issued a storyline injury update over the weekend and noted that Bryan was back at home recovering after suffering “a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine” in the attack.

While Bryan failed to earn the Team SmackDown spot this past week, word now, via Ringside News, is that the attack was not done to write Bryan back off WWE TV, and that he will be back before Survivor Series on November 22. It was also said that what happened on Friday’s SmackDown was done to build to a “major angle” for the blue brand, and that Bryan’s unfinished business will be revealed. There’s no word yet on exactly where this is all headed.

We’ve noted how Bryan has also been working as a writer on the SmackDown brand this year. He has been open about his current run being the final as a full-time competitor.