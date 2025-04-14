Backstage News On WWE RAW Appearance Pitched For Joe Hendry

According to Fightful Select, there was a creative pitch that would have seen current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appear on WWE RAW, with early discussions exploring a potential feud between Hendry and The Miz. However, the appearance was reportedly halted due to concerns from then-Anthem executive Ariel Shnerer.

Sources indicate that Shnerer did not agree with the creative direction of the segment, particularly the idea that Hendry would likely have taken a loss to The Miz. This decision reportedly contributed to growing tension between WWE and Shnerer, who left Anthem last month.

Interestingly, the idea WWE had planned for Hendry appears to mirror the storyline currently unfolding in TNA, where Ethan Page recently returned to feud with Hendry.

The report also mentioned an incident involving Shnerer during a visit to NXT, where WWE talent asked that he not be in the locker room. While it was not personal, wrestlers reportedly felt that access to the locker room should be limited to talent only.