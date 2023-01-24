Backstage News on WWE RAW is XXX, The Bloodline Segment Forces Several Changes

Many fans are wondering what happened to Bayley and Becky Lynch’s advertised Steel Cage match during this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show.

WWE actually had a lot more planned for the show, but they had to call an audible.

The entrances and match were scheduled for two segments but had to be cut short due to the length of the opening segment with The Bloodline, according to Fightful Select. Several segments had to be cut, but it was the cage match that was the most severely impacted.

On the plus side, instead of a shorter match, they went for an angle that could lead to a future match between Bayley and Lynch.

