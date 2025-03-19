Backstage News On WWE RAW Match Going Shorter Than Planned

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw was packed with major developments, most notably featuring John Cena’s first promo since his shocking heel turn and furthering the build for WrestleMania 41. However, Cena’s promo, which ran for more than 30 minutes, caused noticeable adjustments throughout the rest of the show, leading to changes in match lengths and segment timing.

One of the most significant shifts involved Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory. According to WrestleVotes on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, the match was originally slated for 11 minutes. However, it was drastically shortened, turning into a quick squash. While it remains unclear whether Cena’s extended promo was the direct cause of the shift, it did impact other planned elements of the show.

“I’m just looking at a document here. This match was spaced out for 11 minutes last night. I don’t know if Cena drawing out the opening of the show affected it. I know it affected other things on the show. I can tell you it was spaced out for 11 seconds,” WrestleVotes reported.