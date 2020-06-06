Backstage News On WWE Re-Shooting Taped Segments, Mustafa Ali Addresses Absence From TV

– WWE did a few re-shoots during last week’s television tapings, Fightful.com is reporting. One of the re-shoots was during the Baron Corbin vs. Otis match that aired on Smackdown. MVP’s promo on RAW also had to be re-shot and here’s what Fightful noted:

“There was also a re-shoot during an MVP promo, because he referred to the audience as ‘NXT Superstars.’ Someone came over the loud speaker to cut off the promo to say to only refer to the audience as ‘Performance Center recruits.’

– Mustafa Ali responded a fan’s comment that said it must be easy for Ali to have the “easiest job” collecting a paycheck while not appearing on television. The fan has since deleted his comment but here is Ali’s response: