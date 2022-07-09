Backstage News on WWE Recruiting Independent Wrestlers

This year, WWE is getting ready to host a second multi-day talent tryout during SummerSlam Week in Nashville.

Now that they have the NIL program, WWE is reportedly turning back to recruiting at least some independent wrestlers. Previously, WWE has focused on finding college athletes and other athletes with the right appearance to train as pro wrestlers.

The WWE has reportedly contacted a few independent wrestlers to work the SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville at the end of this month, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The company considered the SummerSlam 2021 tryouts in Las Vegas to be a success. Nikkita Lyons, Edris Enofe, Brooklyn Barlow, Javier Bernal, Bryson Montana, Damaris Griffin, Quincy Elliott, Tatum Paxley, Sofia Cromwell, and Jakara Jackson are a few of the names from that week who were signed. From that tryout camp, Draco Anthony, Mila Malani, and Raelyn were also signed, but they were released on April 29.

