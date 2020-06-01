Backstage News On WWE Referees and Producers Receiving 20% Pay Cuts

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE recently began a number of new cost-cutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several top company executives and officials were told last week that they would be receiving pay cuts. According to F4WOnline, several producers and referees are also receiving pay cuts. Some of the cuts are as high as 20%.

Not all the producers or referees had their pay cut, but “most” of them did, according to Dave Meltzer. The ones who were affected had their pay by 20 percent.

During a statement last month, WWE announced that they would be making cuts and changes to the company’s business in order to reduce costs and improve cash flow. This included “reducing executive and board member compensation; decreasing operating expenses; cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting; deferring spend on the build out of the Company’s new headquarters for at least six months; and both layoffs and furloughing of a portion of their workforce immediately.”

WWE released or furloughed a number of staff, producers, and agents last month. Over 30 main roster talents were also released.