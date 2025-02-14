Backstage News On WWE Releases That Were Considered Surprising Internally

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE parted ways with several superstars, including:

– Elektra Lopez

– Giovanni Vinci

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

– Isla Dawn

– Cedric Alexander

– AOP (Rezar & Akam) and their manager Paul Ellering

– Blair Davenport

Additionally, Sonya Deville will not have her contract renewed when it expires later this month.

With the exception of Deville, all released talent are subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, preventing them from signing with or appearing for other wrestling promotions until that period ends. Once the clause expires, they will become free agents.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while none of the releases were considered shocking, some within WWE were surprised by Deville’s exit.

“None would be considered shocks but from those in the company, Deville was a surprise, and to an extent Anderson & Gallows if only because Anderson was injured and they usually don’t cut wrestlers while still recovering from surgery.”

Anderson is believed to have at least three more months of recovery before he can return to in-ring action.

While the 90-day non-compete clause prevents immediate signings, AEW, TNA Wrestling, and other independent promotions could express interest once these talents become available later this year.

As for Deville, since she is not under a non-compete clause, she will be free to explore new opportunities as soon as her contract officially expires.

We wish Karl Anderson a speedy recovery and will keep you updated on where these released stars land next.