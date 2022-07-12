Backstage News on WWE Reportedly Having Big Plans for Nikkita Lyons

According to reports, Nikkita Lyons is being prepared for a significant run on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

Since signing with the company late last year, Lyons has grown a large following on social media. Additionally, she has received a lot of appreciation from WWE.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Lyons’ potential run for the NXT Women’s Title has been considered. Although it’s likely that the title run won’t materialize for some time, Lyons continues to be highly regarded by WWE officials.

In the first NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament back in May, Lyons defeated Arianna Grace, but she was forced to leave the tournament after suffering a partial MCL tear and MCL sprain. On the NXT episode from June 28, she made a comeback and defeated Mandy Rose in a non-title match.

Lyons was reportedly expected to win the Breakout Tournament, although this was never confirmed. On tonight’s NXT show, Roxanne Perez, the tournament winner and current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, will fight Rose for the championship.

A loss to Amari Miller marked Lyons’ WWE 205 Live debut on December 31, 2021. On February 22, she then defeated Kayla Inlay in her NXT 2.0 debut. After that, Lyons and Lash Legend got into a feud, and defeated her in two matches.