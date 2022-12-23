Backstage News on WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia for a Premium Live Event

Crown Jewel, WWE’s most recent Saudi Arabia show, took place on November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The show was hailed as the most-watched international WWE premium live event of all time by the company. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. The title of the event is currently unknown as of this writing.

WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and the company is paid a lot of money to hold two events in the country each year.

The other WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia this year was Elimination Chamber, which took place in February at the Jeddah Super Dome.

The main event was an Elimination Chamber match in which Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship, paving the way for his Winner Takes All WrestleMania 38 match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.