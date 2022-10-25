Backstage News on WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia in 2023

According to reports, WWE has changed the date of their first event in 2023 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, WWE was set to return to Saudi Arabia for the first event of the following year in February 2023. However, according to reports, the February 2023 date has been pushed to May 2023.

PWInsider reported today that there will be no Saudi Arabia event in February 2023 due to WWE Elimination Chamber being announced for February 18 in Montreal. According to PWInsider, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia in the spring of 2023, but no official date has been set as of yet.

There has been no official word on why the Saudi date was changed after the announcement of the Elimination Chamber, but we will keep you updated. There has also been no word on the name of the Kingdom’s spring 2023 event.

In February of this year, WWE broadcast Elimination Chamber from Saudi Arabia. They have a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and WWE is paid big money to host two events in the country per year, but the schedule has been slightly altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now back on track, with two shows in the country per year.

WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event will take place next Saturday in Saudi Arabia, with Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.