Backstage News On WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Advertising

WWE is set to hold the next installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 18, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to PWInsider.com, the latest promotional material for the event only features Danhausen. The report notes that instead of showcasing multiple WWE stars, the advertising focuses heavily on the show’s timing alongside Fanatics Fest, which is also taking place in New York City that same weekend.

The report further states that Danhausen is the only performer specifically mentioned in the promotional materials currently being distributed for the event. On Location, a company that offers premium fan experiences for WWE events, is advertising meet-and-greet opportunities with Oba Femi, Tiffany Stratton, and Joe Hendry during Fanatics Fest weekend.

However, the report emphasizes that these appearances should not be taken as confirmation that any of the three will wrestle or even appear at the July 18 show.

At this stage, WWE has not officially announced the lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event, leaving much of the card still unknown. With the event several weeks away, WWE may reveal additional matches and talent as the date approaches.