Backstage News On WWE Seeing “Something Special” With Cody Rhodes

WWE officials are reportedly pleased with Cody Rhodes’ ability to build a fanbase that spans multiple generations.

Since his return to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has had strong merchandise sales, which have increased since his appearance at the Royal Rumble last month. According to a new report from PWInsider, Rhodes is really moving merchandise aimed at younger fans.

WWE officials were said to be “incredibly impressed” with how appealing Rhodes is when it comes to selling merchandise to younger fans. Rhodes is receiving high internal marks and numbers for items aimed at children.

Within WWE, there is a widespread belief that Rhodes has cross-generational appeal, with both adults and children admiring him. There’s also a sense that WWE is onto “something special” with Rhodes, and that they can use and exploit him in a positive way to make money and keep Rhodes over so that he can be positioned as a top talent.

There has been a lot of internal discussion recently about how Rhodes has become extremely popular with younger audiences, which is a huge plus for WWE.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match is still set to headline WrestleMania Night 2 on Sunday, April 2.