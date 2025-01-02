Backstage News On WWE Shifting Broadcasting Rights In India To Netflix

According to Tathya Sachdev, WWE will shift its broadcasting rights in India to Netflix in April 2025, following the expiration of its long-standing agreement with Sony. The report also noted that this move marks the conclusion of a broadcasting partnership that lasted over two decades, during which Sony played a pivotal role in popularizing WWE’s content in India.

During the partnership, Sony actively marketed WWE, co-promoted live events in the region, and helped elevate the profiles of WWE Superstars within the country. The most recent five-year deal between WWE and Sony, valued at over $200 million, ensured that the company’s weekly programming and premium live events aired on Sony’s television channels. This past 2021, Sony made WWE Network even more affordable by introducing it as a subscription tier on SonyLIV for under $5 annually.

WWE will transition to the Netflix streaming platform outside of India next week. RAW will launch on Monday, January 6th, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.