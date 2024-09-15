Backstage News On WWE SmackDown Replays No Longer Airing On Hulu

WWE Smackdown premiered on the USA Network this past Friday night and replays of the show will reportedly no longer air on Hulu the day after they air on USA, and will instead stream on Peacock.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Smackdown’s contract with Hulu ends this week, which is why the change has happened. It was also mentioned on the report that RAW’s deal will expire at the end of the year and when that time comes, it will move to Netflix, which will be the exclusive streaming home of the red brand.