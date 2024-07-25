Backstage News On WWE Star Returning To TV In The Near Future

A long-absent talent might return to WWE TV soon.

Raquel Rodriguez signed with WWE in 2016, where she has had a lot of success and won several titles. Throughout her WWE career, she has won one NXT Women’s Championship, three WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and two NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Rodriguez announced in January that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines mass cell activation syndrome as “a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea.” Mast cell mediators are released in large quantities during these episodes.”

She took a break from WWE as a result, but returned in February, winning a last-chance battle royal to advance to the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. She fell short in the fight. Her condition worsened prior to the show, but she made progress by defeating Chelsea Green in a squash match on the February 26 episode of Monday Night Raw. However, she was removed from WWE TV again.

According to PWInsider, there have been internal discussions about Rodriguez returning to WWE TV in the near future. However, it is unclear when Rodriguez will be back.