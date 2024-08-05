Backstage News On WWE SummerSlam Going Shorter Than Planned

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, was a huge success for the company and a newsworthy event for a variety of reasons.

The show’s main event was a Bloodline Rules battle between undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. It featured Roman Reigns’ return following his absence since WrestleMania 40.

Other matches included Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER, with GUNTHER winning the World Heavyweight Title, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in the opener, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, with McIntyre winning, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley losing the title to Nia Jax, United States Champion Logan Paul defeating LA Knight in a title change, and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, with Bron winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said that the Breakker vs. Zayn match was shorter than planned. It was scheduled for ten minutes.