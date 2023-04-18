Backstage News On WWE Superstars Returning To Twitch

WWE Superstars are officially returning to Twitch.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE and Twitch have reached an agreement that will allow WWE talent to return to the streaming platform with almost no restrictions.

The revenue will be split three ways, with Twitch and the wrestlers taking the majority.

Regarding the “almost” no restrictions, it was stated that WWE talent will not be permitted to stream with people from other wrestling companies unless prior permission is obtained.

WWE stars are said to be overjoyed with the new deal.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE notified wrestlers in April 2022 that they could once again expand their third-party platforms after having them restricted in the fall of 2020, which caused significant internal frustration. However, it took longer for WWE to reach an agreement with Twitch, which is now complete.