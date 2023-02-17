Backstage News on WWE Talk of Reforming The Hurt Business With NXT Star

Despite enjoying success during the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE axed The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) in early 2021. After Lashley and MVP were split up, the two stars publicly expressed their desire to reunite the group, as the split was a Vince McMahon call.

Now that Triple H is in charge of the company’s creative direction, the group may reunite, but with a new face.

The idea of including Carmelo Hayes in the group has been discussed within WWE, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, even if the idea is approved and preparations are made, it won’t likely happen until Hayes faces Bron Breakker for the NXT Title on WrestleMania Goes Hollywood weekend this April at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Meltzer wrote, “It has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster.”

The future feud was hinted at by Hayes’ appearance on stage following Breakker’s victory over Grayson Waller in the cage match at the conclusion of NXT Vengeance Day. This week on NXT, there was a tease as well.