Backstage News on WWE Talking With Several Promotions About Booking NXT Talent on Indie Shows

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile will work the ROW show on February 11th, according to Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

This came after Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com tweeted that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.” In a separate tweet, he added that it’s “a pretty big deal.”

Shawn Michaels addressed the possibility of more talent accepting outside bookings during the WWE NXT Vengeance Day post-show media call. He stated that it was a one-time transaction.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that it is currently a one-time deal, but the company has discussed doing this with other promotions and wants to see how this Nile booking goes first before committing to other promotions with more stars.

“I will try to explain it, Ivy Nile will be working a show in a couple of weeks for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling. Right now, the Reality of Wrestling because of Booker T, it’s not….Shawn Michaels actually said it’s a one-time thing. From what I understand, regarding Reality of Wrestling goes, they expect to get some NXT stars from time to time. Bryan had put in a tweet and Bryan is basically correct that there are several other companies that have been talked to with the idea that they may be able to get NXT stars, but the Booker T thing has to go well. If it goes well, there are other companies and I think they’re targeting companies that have good relationships with AEW and see what they can do. That’s part of it of course too. They would be willing to send in theory NXT talent to some independents at maybe…companies have been talked to whether it ends up happening or not, we don’t know,” Meltzer stated.

Meltzer mentioned that if the company is sold this year, no one knows how this policy will be affected, as well as any other plans the company has in place.

