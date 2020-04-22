Backstage News On WWE Taping Money In The Bank Last Week

WWE flew out talent to WWE headquarters last Tuesday and filmed several matches for Money In The Bank at the same time, according to a report from Fightful.

The taping reportedly took place from early morning all the way to midnight. It was described as “tedious,” as well as with a lot of “hurry up and wait” for the next shots to be set up properly. This was because the matches were filmed in cinematic style. As for what that exactly means remains to be seen.

There was apparently also a problem that forced production to be suspended for an unknown amount of time, but that problem has yet to be revealed.