Backstage News On WWE Title Changes At Day 1

As PWMania.com previously reported, it is believed that there were plans for Big E to retain the WWE Title at the Day 1 premium live event prior to Roman Reigns testing positive for Covid-19.

Talent were told that Brock Lesnar would be added to the WWE Title match in the mid-afternoon of January 1st, according to Fightful.com. The original four-way match was reportedly scheduled to last around 30 minutes, including entrances. The match with Lesnar ended up lasting under 9 minutes.

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Title at WWE Day 1 was a big change of plans, but it won’t affect WrestleMania, according to RingsideNews. WWE is still going forward with their WrestleMania direction and the writing team was told ‘this change will only enhance the Roman, Heyman, Brock story.’”