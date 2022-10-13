Backstage News on WWE Trying to Sign Saraya Before She Debuted in AEW

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, as well as former Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis, reportedly declined to renew Saraya’s contract when it expired in the summer.

Saraya, formerly Paige, discovered her WWE release when she revealed it publicly on June 10, according to Fightful Select. Her contract expired on July 7, making her a free agent. Saraya’s WWE contract was reportedly unexpectedly low, and many of her other pursuits were restricted to some extent.

While Saraya was on the shelf for the majority of her last five years with WWE, “some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.”

Saraya was reportedly offered the position of General Manager by the new WWE regime. The offer came approximately a month after her contract had expired. Saraya was an authority figure on SmackDown a few years ago.

Saraya was reportedly assured by the current WWE regime that if she ever wanted to return to in-ring action, the company would assist her in making that happen. There had been speculations that WWE had Saraya see many physicians to get her medically cleared, but word today is that these claims are untrue and that WWE did not even have her checked for a return to the ring. Saraya also had three comprehensive health examinations in order to be cleared for an in-ring return.

WWE was apparently unwilling to bring Saraya back before the new regime took over, and they would not sign off on X-rays to have her inspected. In terms of the old regime, the case of the former WWE Divas Champion wrestling again was declared to be closed.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his team did make steps to bring Saraya into the equation, and word is that the two sides have a good connection. When the old regime refused to renew Saraya’s contract, Triple H was claimed to be shocked.

It was also stated that Saraya chose AEW over WWE due to the opportunity to work on outside projects without losing money, as well as other contract terms.

Saraya made her AEW debut three weeks ago at the Grand Slam Dynamite. AEW Ringside Physician Dr. Sampson reportedly cleared her to fight after she signed a three-year contract. Saraya just got physical in the ring, and her first match since 2017 is likely to be against Britt Baker, maybe at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, NJ.