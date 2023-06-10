Backstage News On WWE Unifying The Main Roster And NXT Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on SmackDown that the Women’s Tag Team Titles and NXT Women’s Tag Titles will be unfied.

NXT tag team champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre went out to the ring in a segment before being interrupted by the main roster champions, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, who noted that the division wasn’t big enough for both teams and wanted to unify both sets of titles. A brawl took place when the challenge was accepted, with Fyre and Dawn standing tall.

The match will take place on SmackDown in two weeks.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin stated that the idea to unify the titles came from WWE CEO Nick Khan as part of his vision.

As previously stated, Khan regards NXT as a legitimate third brand rather than a developmental one. WWE sending World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to NXT to feud with Bron Breakker is part of Khan’s brand strategy to boost ratings and get more money for the next TV deal. That’s why other main roster stars like Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali have spent time in NXT.

