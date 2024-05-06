Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 41 Being Booked On Easter Weekend

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that next year’s WrestleMania 41 PLE will take place on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, a massive change from Minnesota being the frontrunner.

This has lead to a number of fans as well as the WWE Universe wondering why the company will hold the WrestleMania 41 PLE during Easter weekend as that is usually a time many people go out and celebrate.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason WWE will be holding WrestleMania 41 next year during Easter weekend is that Las Vegas wanted it to be held on a weekend that’s not good for tourism, so a lot of people will come in. WWE also wanted to make sure they were far from the Final Four and typically they have always avoided Easter, but the city of Las Vegas wanted Easter.