Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Plans

The WrestleMania 41 card is beginning to take shape, with John Cena currently favored to win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes reported on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A that some within WWE prefer CM Punk to be added to the Rhodes vs. Cena match, making it a triple threat for the Undisputed WWE Title. This would mean altering the previously rumored Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns triple threat match.

However, during the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was noted that not everyone in WWE is on board with changing the plan, and the company is not expected to go in that direction:

“Continuing with more context on Tuesday night’s SportsKeeda show with Bill Apter regarding WrestleMania main event plans, we know that some in WWE would prefer a three-way match between Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk as opposed to the rumored singles match between Rhodes and Cena and the rumored triple threat match between Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. According to a source, those feelings are not shared by everyone, with the expectation of this match being that it will not happen. We can confirm the Mania card is still being completed in totality. However, the high-level matches are likely set, so TC, the meat and potatoes of this little nugget, is that there are people that want Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk. However, it doesn’t seem like everybody wants it, and those people who don’t want it look to be holding the power.”

With the road to WrestleMania 41 still unfolding, WWE’s final decision regarding its marquee matchups remains a topic of debate. As of now, it appears that the previously planned bouts will remain intact, barring any last-minute changes.

Stay tuned for further updates as WWE finalizes its WrestleMania 41 lineup.