Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans, Multiple Matches Could Change

The WrestleMania 41 card is starting to take shape, with strong speculation that John Cena will win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the biggest show of the year.

However, according to WrestleVotes via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, some within WWE are pushing for a different direction. Instead of the originally planned CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns triple threat match, certain individuals backstage would prefer to see Punk inserted into Rhodes vs. Cena, making that the Undisputed WWE Title triple threat match instead.

“I don’t know if it’s been discussed in an official capacity, but I do know there are people there that would rather that match [Rhodes vs. Cena vs. Punk] than Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins if that matters at all. I don’t know, but I do know that there are some people who would prefer that,” WrestleVotes reported.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda also noted the following:

“Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre’s potential Wrestlemania opponent has opened up internal discussions to reevaluate current plans.”

As plans continue to evolve, it remains to be seen how WWE will ultimately structure its top matches for WrestleMania 41.