Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Some Finishes Not Yet Determined

Fighful Select has released a new report on tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash premium live event ahead of the show from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

– There are currently no matches scheduled for the Kickoff show. No matches expected to be added.

– A few finishes to WrestleMania Backlash matches have still not been determined, although it is not known which matchups are in question.

– The Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match, and Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro match are both expected to go long.

– Below is the final announced card:

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Damian Priest is banned from ringside.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.