Backstage News On WWE’s Booking of The Queen’s Crown Matches On SmackDown

As seen on the October 8th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in a Queen’s Crown tournament match.

According to Fightful Select, there was a point in time where Liv was booked to win the match but WWE decided to change plans. Fightful also noted the following:

“We’ve heard significant frustration from talent and staff alike about the booking of the women’s division of late, and the time given in multiple situations.”

According to Twitter account @WrestlingCovers, Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega lasted 2:14 and Liv vs. Carmella lasted 1:36. Fans criticized both the match lengths and the finishes. Liv addressed the fans showing her support:

It means the world to me that u guys believe in me 🙏🏼🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 9, 2021

The top comment on WWE’s YouTube video of the Morgan vs. Carmella match (900+ likes) reads as follows:

“The Fans: We Want QUEEN Liv Morgan

WWE: Nah, Let’s Have Carmella Beat Her And Someone Else Win The Tournament

Thank You WWE For “Listening” To The Fans”