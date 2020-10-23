Backstage News On WWE’s Covid-19 Investigation

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE venues are being investigated by Orlando, FL authorities as Covid-19 hotspots including the Amway Center, the Performance Center, and Full Sail University.

There were WWE trainees and/or NXT talent that “made formal complaints about daily operations and protocols not being followed.” In recent weeks, there were reportedly issues with “anti-maskers” that haven’t been following guidelines outside of NXT and the training sessions, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com.

Aventus Biolabs is the company handling the COVID-19 tests for WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and the main WWE crew, according to Florida news reporter Jon Alba. Alba noted on Twitter today that protocols for fans attending the Capitol Wrestling Center shows are set up through WWE as the company designates a spot for attendees to go to, covering any involved costs as well.

The test results are not sent to the person, but they do receive a notification for if they’re cleared or not. They’re also able to check their coronavirus test results. Fans also have to take temperature checks at the door of the CWC before entering. The actual COVID tests happen the day before the show. Once fans are let in, they are taken straight to their pod, where they are stationed with those in their party. Sanitation items are available in the pods.