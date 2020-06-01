Backstage News On WWE’s Covid-19 Testing and AEW’s Testing

Despite WWE hinting during their TV broadcast that all talent was being tested for COVID-19 last week, the only testing done was for temperature and asking how the WWE staff were feeling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Some within WWE were “shocked” that this was the only type of testing being done considering the UFC found multiple people who passed temperature checks but then later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dave Meltzer’s report also indicates that AEW had done “multiple tapings where everyone was tested,” implying that AEW has had more stringent testing than WWE temperature readings and asking if talent members if they felt unwell.

Fightful is also independently confirming the Observer’s report on the testing for the talent. It notes that NXT talents were first “tested and checked” at Full Sail University. They were then taken via bus to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the RAW and SmackDown TV tapings.