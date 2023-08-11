Backstage News On WWE’s Current Goal For The NXT Brand

During the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT virtually every week in the ratings until WWE shifted NXT to Tuesday night.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE officials want NXT to top Dynamite in the ratings, with a particular age group in mind: the 8-34 demographic rating. The 18-49 demographic is the most important to advertisers.

This comes at a time when WWE is attempting to raise NXT’s TV ratings in order to secure a larger payout for the developing brand’s media rights. This is being accomplished by having main roster talent work on NXT TV.

WWE CEO Nick Khan is credited with devising this plan, which recently resulted in World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day being sent to NXT. The Endeavor Group is apparently now on board with the concept.

Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Right now, the goal for NXT that we keep hearing is to close the gap with Dynamite in the 18-34 age group, where they’ve been close the last few weeks.”

Meltzer explained, “The idea is that’s the age group they need to be strong for touring and to get new stars strong enough that they reach that audience and can tour with them on top.”

As previously reported, WWE intends to tour in larger locations outside of Florida for the weekly broadcast.

According to the report, the NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park, TX outdrew some recent Dynamite events.