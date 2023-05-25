Backstage News On WWE’s Current Plans For Austin Theory

Austin Theory, the WWE United States Champion, is on a roll, and it appears that WWE has even bigger plans for him this summer.

When Theory was promoted to the main roster, Vince McMahon already had plans in place for him to one day rank among the company’s biggest stars. With Triple H now in charge of creative, those plans have not changed. Although Theory is not currently advertised to defend the US Championship at Night of Champions, he will soon have a significant story to tell.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin previously revealed that someone could soon lose their title and advance to greater things. Regarding Theory, the insider said, “Theory has a big story coming ahead. Could be a SummerSlam title loss and moving on from there.”

Theory has been getting his reps in at the live events, and it’s clear how much he’s grown both on the mic and in the ring over the past few years. He has competed in wrestling matches against Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Bronson Reed, and Sheamus at the live events.