Backstage News On WWE’s Current Plans For Grayson Waller

The WWE rosters for all three brands – RAW, SmackDown, and NXT – were changed as part of this year’s WWE Draft, with talent being moved, called up, or listed as free agents.

Several main roster wrestlers have been assigned to NXT as free agents, while a few NXT wrestlers have been promoted from the developmental brand.

Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer Mahaan), Odyssey Jones, Pretty Deadly, and others were among those promoted.

In the case of Waller, he had achieved a great deal of success in NXT in a relatively short period of time, as when NXT shifted to the NXT 2.0 era, he made his TV debut and thrived as a good talker who could hold his own in the ring.

Waller has mainly hosted his Grayson Waller Effect segments, in which he interviews various wrestlers, since being called up.

Waller has yet to wrestle on the main roster, leading some fans to speculate that he is injured. That, however, is not the case. Instead, the company is being patient with him.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin said that “He’s good. It’s a matter of slowly introducing him.”

As of this writing, it’s still unclear when Waller will make his SmackDown debut.

