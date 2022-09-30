Backstage News on WWE’s Current Plans Survivor Series and Extreme Rules

There is currently no word on whether Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos or WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend at Extreme Rules.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE executives have been contemplating an Extreme Rules battle for The Usos, but nothing had been confirmed as of mid-week.

In other WWE Survivor Series: War Games news, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline the event on Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

WWE has previously announced men’s and women’s WarGames matches at Survivor Series, with the men’s match appearing to be the main event. This new report on Reigns being slated for the Survivor Series main event could be an indication that WWE is considering including The Bloodline as one of the teams in WarGames, which seems like a reasonable pick.

WWE has announced six matches for Extreme Rules, which will take place on Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defending against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, as well as a Triple Threat with Alexa Bliss and Asuka, are potential matchups to be added.

Here is the current announced card for Extreme Rules:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)